StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) PT Raised to C$8.00

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.