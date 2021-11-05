Seaport Res Ptn Comments on PG&E Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PG&E in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PG&E’s FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PCG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

NYSE:PCG opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. PG&E has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of -53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.40.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 4.7% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in PG&E by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 9.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in PG&E by 9.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 5.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 26,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

