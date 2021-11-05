Head to Head Comparison: BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) vs. Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BOK Financial and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial 32.94% 12.35% 1.39% Meridian 21.43% 25.25% 2.14%

This table compares BOK Financial and Meridian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial $2.11 billion 3.52 $435.03 million $6.19 17.39 Meridian $149.57 million 1.29 $26.44 million $4.27 7.33

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOK Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. BOK Financial pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BOK Financial has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years and Meridian has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. BOK Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BOK Financial and Meridian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial 0 5 1 0 2.17 Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A

BOK Financial currently has a consensus target price of $96.29, indicating a potential downside of 10.56%. Given BOK Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than Meridian.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.2% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.4% of BOK Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Meridian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BOK Financial has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BOK Financial beats Meridian on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. The Consumer Banking segment offers retail lending and deposit services; lending and deposit services to small business customers served through the retail branch network; and all mortgage banking activities. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services, private bank services, and investment advisory services in all markets, as well as underwriting state and municipal securities. The Funds Management unit manages overall liquidity needs and interest rate risks. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment comprises of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

