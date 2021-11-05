TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

TA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:TA opened at $56.27 on Friday. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.92. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

