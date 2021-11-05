Ralph Lauren Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ralph Lauren in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy expects that the textile maker will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

RL opened at $124.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

