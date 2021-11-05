SVB Leerink Trims agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Target Price to $35.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist decreased their target price on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded agilon health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get agilon health alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $25.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.92. agilon health has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. Analysts predict that agilon health will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,116,061.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $444,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,092,917 shares of company stock worth $524,331,541 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.