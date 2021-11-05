Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ON Semiconductor Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ON. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

Shares of ON stock opened at $59.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $59.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 389,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 152,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,562 shares of company stock worth $1,201,077. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.