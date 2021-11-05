Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 5,347,320 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,347,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.02 per share, for a total transaction of $267,472,946.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BATRA stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.40 million, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 42,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

