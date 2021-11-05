Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 5,347,320 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,347,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.02 per share, for a total transaction of $267,472,946.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of BATRA stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.40 million, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.
Separately, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.
About The Liberty Braves Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
