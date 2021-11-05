Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells $23,970,645.90 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total value of $23,970,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $23,416,604.40.

On Friday, October 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total value of $23,988,654.81.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total value of $5,157,856.16.

On Friday, September 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $507,102.25.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 42,160 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $11,336,824.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $2,659,774.16.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $344.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.98. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,440,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4,993.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.40.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

