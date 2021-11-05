Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells $23,970,645.90 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total value of $23,970,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $23,416,604.40.
- On Friday, October 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total value of $23,988,654.81.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total value of $5,157,856.16.
- On Friday, September 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $507,102.25.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 42,160 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $11,336,824.00.
- On Monday, August 16th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $2,659,774.16.
Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $344.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.98. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,440,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4,993.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.40.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
