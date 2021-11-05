Stephen Williamson Sells 22,550 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $639.76 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $643.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $587.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,931,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.8% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,065,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,106,000 after purchasing an additional 135,100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.