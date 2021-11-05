Insider Selling: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) SVP Sells $6,341,326.19 in Stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $64.23 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.