KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KONE Oyj stock opened at $34.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $32.64 and a 1-year high of $44.31.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.