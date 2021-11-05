STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.86.

Shares of STM stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $50.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.49.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,911,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 53,147 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

