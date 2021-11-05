Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS HTWSF opened at $2.21 on Monday. Helios Towers has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.

Get Helios Towers alerts:

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.