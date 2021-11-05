GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $193.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.45 and a 200 day moving average of $241.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.47. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $182.44 and a 12-month high of $286.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 37.74%. The business had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that GN Store Nord A/S will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

