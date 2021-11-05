Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Short Interest Update

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXLW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the third quarter worth $7,092,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 727.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 907,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 797,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 291.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 254,432 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 12.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 200,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 894.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 197,653 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.34. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 65.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

PXLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

