National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Short Interest Down 17.4% in October

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

In other news, Director Glenn P. Reynolds purchased 778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.84 per share, with a total value of $29,439.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $52,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 849.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,416,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 40.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $38.17 on Friday. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $235.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.55.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 35.58%. Analysts anticipate that National Bankshares will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.