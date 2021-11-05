The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $260.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 target price on The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $260.27.

Shares of BA opened at $213.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $152.10 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 49.7% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,412 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 40.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 48.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

