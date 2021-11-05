Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBVA. Berenberg Bank upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.23.

BBVA opened at $6.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.0928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 609,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,930 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

