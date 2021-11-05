ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PBSFY. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from €19.50 ($22.94) to €22.00 ($25.88) in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of PBSFY opened at $4.02 on Monday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.