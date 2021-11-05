Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Set at $71.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $64.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $66.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.34, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

