Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SECYF. TD Securities lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Secure Energy Services to a buy rating and set a C$6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.39.

SECYF opened at $4.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

