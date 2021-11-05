CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) versus SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Head-To-Head Review

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) and SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get CMC Materials alerts:

This table compares CMC Materials and SMART Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMC Materials -4.11% 21.41% 9.55% SMART Global 1.42% 35.17% 9.63%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CMC Materials and SMART Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMC Materials 1 2 5 0 2.50 SMART Global 0 0 6 0 3.00

CMC Materials presently has a consensus target price of $165.38, suggesting a potential upside of 17.71%. SMART Global has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.52%. Given SMART Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SMART Global is more favorable than CMC Materials.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of CMC Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of CMC Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of SMART Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CMC Materials has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMART Global has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CMC Materials and SMART Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMC Materials $1.12 billion 3.68 $142.83 million $7.47 18.81 SMART Global $1.50 billion 0.92 $21.31 million $4.07 13.86

CMC Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SMART Global. SMART Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CMC Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SMART Global beats CMC Materials on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business. The Performance Materials segment includes KMG’s heritage pipeline performance and wood treatment businesses and QED business. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives. It also develops, manufactures and sells chemical mechanical planarization polishing pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the chemical mechanical planarization process. The company was founded by William P. Noglows in October 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS). The Specialty Memory Products segment focuses on design and manufacture of application-specific products, technical support and value-added testing services that differ from the core focus of standard memory module providers. The Brazil Products segment manufactures DRAM modules for desktops, notebooks and servers. The SCSS segment offers specialty compute and storage system solutions to customers in a broad set of verticals including financial services, energy, government, social media and education end markets. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.