Reviewing CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) and Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) and Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CarLotz and Penske Automotive Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarLotz N/A -33.80% -12.11% Penske Automotive Group 4.29% 30.40% 8.36%

23.7% of CarLotz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Penske Automotive Group shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of CarLotz shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Penske Automotive Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CarLotz and Penske Automotive Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarLotz $118.63 million 3.65 -$3.54 million ($2.27) -1.68 Penske Automotive Group $20.44 billion 0.42 $543.60 million $6.64 16.66

Penske Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than CarLotz. CarLotz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penske Automotive Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CarLotz has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penske Automotive Group has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CarLotz and Penske Automotive Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarLotz 0 2 1 0 2.33 Penske Automotive Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

CarLotz presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 201.84%. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus price target of $120.40, suggesting a potential upside of 8.83%. Given CarLotz’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CarLotz is more favorable than Penske Automotive Group.

Summary

Penske Automotive Group beats CarLotz on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other. The Retail Automotive segment consists of retail automotive dealership operations. The Retail Commercial Truck segment is the dealership operations of commercial trucks in the U.S. and Canada. The Other segment is comprised of commercial vehicle and power systems distribution operation and other non-automotive consolidated operations. The Non-Automotive Investments segment is the equity method investments in non-automotive operations. The company was founded in October 1992 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

