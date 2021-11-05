Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have commented on DTEGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

DTEGY opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $22.23.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

