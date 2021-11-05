Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several analysts have commented on DTEGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th.
DTEGY opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $22.23.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.