Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Issued By Wedbush

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.92 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NBIX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $92.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $84.77 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

