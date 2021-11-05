Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Increased by Capital One Financial

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Saul Centers in a research report issued on Sunday, October 31st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 15.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,942,000 after acquiring an additional 284,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,401,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.