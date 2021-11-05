$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.14. IMAX posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 138.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IMAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

IMAX stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. IMAX has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IMAX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IMAX by 230.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 123,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 22.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 244.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 27,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after buying an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

