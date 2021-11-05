FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Issued By National Bank Financial

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Equitable Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.50 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

EQB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$110.81.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$81.81 on Thursday. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$45.75 and a 52-week high of C$84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$131.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$137.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.43, for a total value of C$469,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,311,935.96. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total transaction of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,264,320. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,750.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.