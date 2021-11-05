PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target Increased to $206.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $183.00 to $206.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.77% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.39.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI stock opened at $171.99 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $192.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.09.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 36.25%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,642,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,952,193,000 after purchasing an additional 111,508 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,897,000 after purchasing an additional 64,303 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,258,000 after purchasing an additional 217,455 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.