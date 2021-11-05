Bank of America Upgrades Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) to Buy

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

CCJ stock opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,791,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after buying an additional 212,865 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,131,000. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 251,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

