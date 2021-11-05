Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3,685.19

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,685.19 ($48.15) and traded as high as GBX 3,840 ($50.17). Worldwide Healthcare Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,810 ($49.78), with a volume of 164,608 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,685.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,718.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 4.75.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Company Profile (LON:WWH)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

