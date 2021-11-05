Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $92.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.39. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $75.31 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 2.40.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 50.59%. Analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,850,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John V. Balen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.61 per share, for a total transaction of $78,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,627,705 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 139.8% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,644,000 after acquiring an additional 531,092 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 338.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 432,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,922,000 after acquiring an additional 333,979 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 51.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 745,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,602,000 after acquiring an additional 253,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,436,000 after acquiring an additional 211,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at $20,959,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

