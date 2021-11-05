ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. William Blair also issued estimates for ManTech International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on MANT. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

ManTech International stock opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.75. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $69.56 and a twelve month high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ManTech International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

