Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.88

Shares of Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.88 and traded as high as C$14.00. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$14.00, with a volume of 2,581 shares trading hands.

Y has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Yellow Pages to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$387.94 million and a P/E ratio of 8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.97.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$74.59 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.6699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.