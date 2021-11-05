Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Short Interest Update

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 20,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACII. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,875,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,521,000. Institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACII opened at $9.78 on Friday. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

