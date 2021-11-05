GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Raised to $115.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s current price.

GXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

GXO stock opened at $96.78 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.31.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

