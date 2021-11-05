Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Update

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.
NYSE AGRO opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.26. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $88,000. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Adecoagro
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
