Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Update

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

NYSE AGRO opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.26. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $289.77 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $88,000. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

