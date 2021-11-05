Short Interest in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expands By 18.8%

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 21.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 125,786 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 13.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 42,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRBK shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

