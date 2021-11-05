Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) will announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.74. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $430,218.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

