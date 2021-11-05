SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Head-To-Head Analysis

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A EVO Payments 0 2 2 0 2.50

EVO Payments has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.49%. Given EVO Payments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of EVO Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.6% of SPAR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of EVO Payments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $230.52 million 0.15 $3.37 million N/A N/A EVO Payments $439.10 million 4.16 -$1.68 million $0.64 34.23

SPAR Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EVO Payments.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 1.87% 12.28% 5.20% EVO Payments 2.00% -8.26% 4.16%

Volatility & Risk

SPAR Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVO Payments has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVO Payments beats SPAR Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey. The company was founded by Robert G. Brown and William H. Bartels in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European. The company was founded by Rafik R. Sidhom in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

