Northland Securities Downgrades Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to Market Perform

Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Northland Securities currently has $120.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.18.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $137.50 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $139.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.02.
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,433 shares of company stock valued at $49,089,605. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
