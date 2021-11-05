Northland Securities Downgrades Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to Market Perform

Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Northland Securities currently has $120.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $137.50 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $139.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,433 shares of company stock valued at $49,089,605. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

