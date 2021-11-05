TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.94 Per Share

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $5.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.37. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TFII. National Bankshares upped their price objective on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

TFII stock opened at $113.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.37. TFI International has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. TFI International’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TFI International by 70.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 35,839 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in TFI International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 339.4% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

