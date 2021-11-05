B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $7.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.92. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $26.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,583 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 18,246 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 69,303 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after buying an additional 46,951 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,757 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,250,000 after buying an additional 186,858 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.