Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Cut by SVB Leerink

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 258.16% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $2,004,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,289 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

