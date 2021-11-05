$105.08 Million in Sales Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to report $105.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.22 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $73.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $440.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.60 million to $455.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $436.53 million, with estimates ranging from $432.47 million to $441.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,529,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $993,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,301. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $97.80 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $98.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

