FY2022 EPS Estimates for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Boosted by B. Riley

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.82.

FRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Aegis started coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.13. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at $130,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

