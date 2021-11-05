Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its target price upped by Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.90.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $18.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.86. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 34.8% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 200,768 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after buying an additional 66,053 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 538,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 79.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 406,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 179,554 shares in the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

