Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Renasant Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Renasant in a research note issued on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist decreased their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72. Renasant has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,605,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,238,000 after purchasing an additional 299,189 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,517,000 after purchasing an additional 42,820 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

