Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Boosted by Analyst

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for McKesson in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn $5.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.41 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

MCK opened at $223.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson has a twelve month low of $167.86 and a twelve month high of $225.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,913 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,783. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in McKesson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

